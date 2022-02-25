ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2021 were $1,107,356,837 as compared with $1,119,559,569 on September 30, 2021 and $1,120,473,231 on December 31, 2020. On December 31, 2021, the net asset value per share was $12.84 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020







Total Net Assets $1,107,356,837 $1,119,559,569 $1,120,473,231 NAV Per Share $12.84 $12.98 $12.99 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, total net investment income was $11,229,751 or $0.13 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(6,488,352) or $(0.08) per share for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020







Total Net Investment





Income $11,229,751 $14,120,459 $11,900,996 Per Share $0.13 $0.16 $0.14 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $(6,488,352) $(5,787,757) $77,583,147 Per Share $(0.08) $(0.07) $0.90

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.