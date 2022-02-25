InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Mobility Cane (LAX-1333)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a bad right knee and cannot walk on the beach without falling," said an inventor, from Palmdale, Calif., "so I invented the ERICKSON INVENTION."

The invention provides an effective way to walk on the beach with a mobility cane. In doing so, it provides stability and support, as well as promoting user independence. As a result, it allows cane users to walk safely in areas and conditions that they may otherwise have to avoid for fear of losing their balance and falling. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

