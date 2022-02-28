5WPR Beauty Team Expands TikTok Programming to Drive Brand Awareness and Sales

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., expands its digital beauty capabilities to support enhanced TikTok programming that elevates brands by building authentic, trust-based connections with consumers in an increasingly virtual world. By leveraging industry intel, robust tools, and databases, 5W's Beauty PR team successfully identifies the right partners to tell brand stories on the platform, driving large-scale visibility, engagement, and conversions.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, 5WPR has worked to evolve its programming to focus more heavily on the platform. The agency has invested in data-driven resources and tools to successfully execute strategic paid campaigns and earned gifting programs that develop authentic communities of TikTok-first creators for brands. These efforts have resulted in viral moments, product sell outs, impactful media coverage, and mass recognition for many of 5W's beauty partners.

"TikTok is on the rise, and there are no signs of it slowing down," said Dara A. Busch, President, 5WPR Consumer Practice. "We understand the significant opportunity TikTok presents for brands and are proud to offer the expertise and programming to help our partners successfully expand their presence on the platform."

5W's Beauty PR team is led by a team with extensive experience in the category who employ unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, celebrities and of course, media; likewise, ensuring maximum exposure through implementing integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships, and Social Media.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations