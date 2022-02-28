Advertise
Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 8, 2022

Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period February 21 - February 25, 2022, Alfa Laval AB (publ) (LEI code: 549300UCKT2UK88AG251) has repurchased in total 184,000 own shares (ISIN: SE0000695876) as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the SEK 2 billion share buyback program, which Alfa Laval announced on April 27, 2021. The share buy-back program, which runs between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation).

Shares in Alfa Laval have been repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)





21/02/2022

24,250

288.3643

6,992,834.28



 22/02/2022

50,000

293.0637

14,653,185.00



23/02/2022

50,000

292.4139

14,620,695.00



24/02/2022

32,000

283.2111

9,062,755.20



25/02/2022

27,750

299.3861

8,307,964.28



All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of Alfa Laval. Following the above acquisitions, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amounts to 5,245,992 shares as of February 25, 2022.

The total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 414,210,323.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Henrik G. Welch
Head of Group Treasury
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 70 2638399

