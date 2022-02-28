For the first time in a single platform, athletes and teams can contextualize performance data with video, creating increased efficiencies, significant time saving and optimizing decision making

Catapult Advances MatchTracker Capability with Vector Integration, Empowering Teams at All Levels with an All-in-One Video and Data Analytics Platform For the first time in a single platform, athletes and teams can contextualize performance data with video, creating increased efficiencies, significant time saving and optimizing decision making

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, the global leader in sports technology solutions for professional athletes and teams, today announced the coming together of two of its most powerful performance management solutions, MatchTracker video analysis platform with Vector wearables system, to deliver a first of its kind, advanced, all-in-one video and data analytics platform for athletes and teams. For the first time, teams are able to contextualize player-specific performance insights with video footage from practices and games, allowing for deeper tactical analysis, data-backed decision making, and time savings.

Major League Soccer team Nashville SC beta tested the new technology, which is now available to soccer and rugby teams worldwide. (PRNewswire)

"This saves coaches critical time & empowers them with insights they've never had before," said Catapult CEO Will Lopes .

Until now, teams have been using separate platforms to analyze athlete data and video footage, requiring them to manually cross-reference the performance data and video clips to gain insights. The integration of Vector's performance analytics with MatchTracker's video solution, which was beta tested by MLS team Nashville SC, provides all users throughout a team with a single source of truth for athlete performance that can be customized to their function. It allows teams to contextualize the physical outputs of every phase of play, empowering them to optimize training sessions with more certainty and accuracy than ever before. These workflows are all in a single platform, saving the teams significant amounts of time and powering faster decision making.

The enhanced MatchTracker functionality transforms a variety of team workflows and unleashes new insights for coaches:

Player performance in context: Coaches can now view video with every player metric for any action, event, or game state. This allows them to better understand individual players' physical outputs related to their game actions.



Insights for every outcome: The tool automatically connects every event, phase of play, or game state to a variety of player outputs including Max Speed , Intensity, Distance Covered, and Player Load. Now teams can quickly identify players involved in key moments and analyze performance related to their physical outputs.



Unlock GPS positional data: Teams without optical data can now leverage GPS positional data from wearable devices. This allows them to view team positional data on a 2D pitch that is connected to every event to create visualizations, including heatmaps, average positions, trails, and traces.



Comprehensive team insights: Teams can now identify each player's max intensities and determine the precise physical outputs required to execute coaching strategies and improve training programs.

"Coaches have more data than ever before, but without context for why and when certain data points occur, they are unable to unleash their potential," said Catapult CEO Will Lopes. "For the first time ever teams will have the ability to quantify and visualize new aspects of game planning that were previously isolated in silos within their teams.

"This saves coaches critical time and empowers them with insights they've never had before. The advanced functionality will dramatically help to streamline workflows, break down team silos, and allow for a more comprehensive view of athlete performance. I can't wait to see what teams around the world are able to achieve with this technology."

"We were excited to work closely with Catapult on the initial stages of this integration and testing, and now look forward to implementing the complete package during our upcoming season," said Oliver Miller-Farrell, Senior Director of Strategy & Analytics at Nashville Soccer Club, who collaborated with Catapult to beta test the new technology.

"The integration of a performance dataset within our video software will give us a new lens of analysis for both games and training sessions, as well as offer us ways to improve the efficiency of our existing workflows across both performance and video departments. It's an exciting combination of two important information sources that mutually provide context to one another"

MatchTracker now with Vector integration is available to soccer and rugby teams worldwide, and will be available for other sports including American football, basketball, and ice hockey over the next 12 months.

Learn more about Catapult's beta test with MLS Club Nashville SC in the U.S. on the company's blog.

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on Earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, and quantify return to play. Catapult has more than 400 staff based across 24 locations worldwide, working with more than 3,425 elite teams in 137 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult or to inquire about accessing athlete monitoring and video solutions for a team or athlete, visit catapultsports.com . Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for updates and insights.

VECTOR is Catapult's athlete performance data system that is currently used by teams across the English Premier League, NFL and AFL, NCAA, and many more. Leveraging GPS and inertial sensor data, Vector helps athletes and teams improve performance, reduce injuries, and objectively return injured players to play.

MATCHTRACKER is a Catapult video solution that delivers comprehensive video and data analysis for teams. It allows teams to capture and upload custom data sets and video for pre-game, in-game, and post-game analysis, with cloud-based sharing of insights and presentations. Used by elite soccer and rugby teams worldwide, including teams in the EPL, Catapult's video solution provides coaches with a full picture of their opposition and team performance giving analysts, coaches, and sport scientists full control of their workflows.

Contact:

Blair Hammond

Blair.hammond@catapultsports.com

The all-in-one video and data analytics platform for athletes and teams is the first of its kind, saving teams time and uncovering new athlete insights. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Catapult