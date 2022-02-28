Company led nation in serving veterans and underserved borrowers for second year in a row in 2021, according to Inside Mortgage Finance ranking

Freedom Mortgage Remains Nation's Top VA and FHA Lender Company led nation in serving veterans and underserved borrowers for second year in a row in 2021, according to Inside Mortgage Finance ranking

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the nation's largest full-service independent mortgage companies, was the number one VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the country in 2021, funding and servicing more loans for veterans and first-time homebuyers than any other lender, according to Inside Mortgage Finance (IMF) magazine. The ranking marks the second year in a row Freedom Mortgage has been the top VA and FHA lender in the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Freedom Mortgage Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Inside Mortgage Finance magazine ranks Freedom Mortgage the #1 VA and #1 FHA lender in the country in 2021.

"We are committed to fostering homeownership at Freedom Mortgage, and the numbers show it," said Stanley C. Middleman, the company's president and CEO. "While we are proud of this designation, our focus has always been serving veterans and Americans who have very little or no down payment so they can buy their first home and experience the joy and rewards of homeownership. In fact, there's no greater honor."

IMF has evaluated the top 100 mortgage companies in a number of categories since 1998. Each company's total volume includes purchase loans, interest rate reduction refinance loans (IRRRLs), and cash-out refinance loans made last year.

Millions of Americans took advantage of historically low mortgage rates last year to refinance their current mortgage or purchase their first home. Many of them were active-duty service members, veterans, and first-time homebuyers, who took out VA and FHA loans offered by the government to buy their dream home, reduce their monthly mortgage payments, or use the equity in their home to pay down debt.

Freedom Mortgage loan advisers have specific expertise at helping military borrowers and first-time homebuyers find the right mortgage option tailored to their financial needs. Last year, the company originated over $48 billion in VA loans and approximately $27 billion in FHA loans.

In addition to providing home financing, Freedom Mortgage is active in supporting communities in need and service members, veterans, and their families through Team Freedom Cares, the company's employee engagement and philanthropic program.

For more information on obtaining or refinancing an FHA loan, visit www.freedommortgage.com/fha-loans. For more information on obtaining or refinancing a VA loan, visit www.freedommortgage.com/va-loans.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2021) and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. In 2021, Freedom Mortgage was named one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces and a Top Workplaces USA. Additionally, the company recently joined the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for being recognized for the seventh time as one of the fastest growing companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit Freedom Mortgage.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION CONTACTS:

Audrey Shapiro

856-380-9073

Audrey.Shapiro@FreedomMortgage.com

Ellen Longo

609-678-0968

Ellen.Longo@FreedomMortgage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage Corporation