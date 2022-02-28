Fundamental Underwriters to Expand its Primary Non-Owned Auto Coverage into 17 Additional States

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a growing specialty managing general underwriter, announced today the expansion of its Primary Non-Owned Auto (PNOA) insurance product into 17 additional states, further extending its reach in the specialized PNOA market.

This announcement reflects the continued growth of Fundamental Underwriters which now includes 31 states throughout the U.S. With its recent expansion, Fundamental Underwriters now has the ability to write in the home states of fellow AF Group subsidiaries Accident Fund (MI) and United Heartland (WI).

PNOA is designed to address the needs of businesses in the health and human services industry, providing primary auto liability and optional physical damage coverage for employees while driving their personal vehicles for business purposes.

"PNOA provides many benefits, including better protection for staff, an improved risk profile for the employer, streamlined and consistent management of employee vehicle operation and a beneficial recruitment and retention tool for policyholders," said Abel Travis, vice president of Fundamental Underwriters. "We're extremely excited to work with our agent partners to make this product more widely available to our joint customers, including in the home states of two of our sister brands."

Fundamental Underwriters is a specialty-managing general underwriter with expertise in mid-market trucking risks. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group, a national holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of innovative, specialty insurance solutions. © AF Group. For more information, visit afgroup.com or FundamentalUW.com.

