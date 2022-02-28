High Court Hearing Critical EPA Case Today, States Doctors for Disaster Preparedness

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments today in a case that could constrain the powers of the Environmental Protection Agency (West Virginia v. EPA). In its amicus brief, Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP) asks the court to "rein in the administrative state to ensure energy independence."

DDP argues that the EPA is misusing the Clean Air Act in ways never intended by Congress for the highly partisan political goal of controlling traditional energy. Unelected bureaucrats can affect the lives of all Americans by restricting the availability and increasing the cost of energy from sources with the potential to affect air quality.

"It is unlikely that even Congress has the authority to inconvenience and control every American under the guise of improving air quality. A handful of bureaucrats in a federal agency certainly lacks that authority, and it would be unconstitutional for Congress to delegate such sweeping power to an unaccountable administrator," DDP writes.

"Political freedom requires affordable energy," states DDP president Jane Orient, M.D. "The enormous increase in energy costs and the dependence of Germany on Russia for natural gas is greatly complicating the situation in Ukraine."

"The power-grabbing administrative state seems to know no bounds, as measured by the number of agencies, their budgets and staffing," writes DDP. "Continued unfettered delegation to administrative agencies leaves a cavernous hole in the constitutionally balanced structure of checks and balances because agencies are prone to be arbitrary and unaccountable."

The EPA could make it impossible to travel by private gasoline-fueled car or to use refrigeration, heating, or electrically powered devices without dependence on government permission. Beyond this, DDP points out, the EPA case has broad implications, as the administrative state now regulates "virtually every dimension of our lives."

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

