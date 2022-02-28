InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Sunglasses to Enhance Style (LVT-420)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified pair of sunglasses that enables you to easily alter the look or style to match what you're wearing," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented MAGNETICS GLASSES. My design could offer a cost-effective alternative to purchasing numerous pairs of sunglasses."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a simple way to change the look of a pair of sunglasses or prescription sunglasses. In doing so, it enables the user to coordinate glasses with various outfits. As a result, it enhances style and it could extend the life of a pair of sunglasses. The invention features an attractive and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-420, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp