LINKBANK Appoints Delaware Valley Regional President

CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANK is excited to announce the appointment of Drew Smith as Regional President for the Delaware Valley markets.

As Delaware Regional President, Smith will help lead the Bank's growth initiatives in the Delaware Valley market, including Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties. He brings a wealth of experience with almost 19 years in the industry primarily in commercial banking.

"We are thrilled to have Drew on the team," said Brent Smith, President. "We have been patiently waiting for the right leader to grow the Bank in the Delaware Valley region. Having found that leader in Drew with our shared values, this presents us with the opportunity to broaden our positive impact throughout the market."

Commenting on the opportunity to join the LINKBANK team, Drew Smith added that he is "excited about the opportunity to help LINKBANK expand in this market and being part of a growing organization."

Smith resides in Downingtown, PA with his wife and two children. He earned a BSBA degree with a concentration in Finance from Shippensburg University and went on to obtain his MBA in Finance from Villanova University.

About LINKBANK

LINKBANK's mission is to positively impact lives through community banking. LINKBANK is a division of The Gratz Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank delivering highly personalized services to individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. The Gratz Bank is a subsidiary of LINKBANCORP, Inc. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB." To learn more, visit: LINKBANK.com.

