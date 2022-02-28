Rowe Capital Launches with Its First Fund: CryptoWell Investments

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowe Capital Group ("Rowe"), the new diversified, digital investment platform focused on providing the next generation of investors with access to investment opportunities generally limited to institutional investors, has announced the launch of its first fund, CryptoWell Investments.

"Rowe was founded and is led predominantly by results-oriented women entrepreneurs (ROWE) who realized the need to support younger, traditionally underserved investors," said Candace Powell, Rowe's managing partner and executive vice president. "At Rowe, we are committed to empowering the next generation with the skills and resources necessary for financial independence, and with the launch of CryptoWell, we intend to provide these investors with access to opportunities usually reserved for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions."

CryptoWell Investments offers accredited investors the opportunity to invest in eco-friendly technological infrastructure that generates power for cryptocurrency mining. Its goal is to power containerized data miners to generate the lowest cost energy for cryptocurrency mining. CryptoWell provides a scalable model that can be used to monetize stranded natural gas assets.

"By connecting with innovative, disruptor-style companies, Rowe works to provide investors with access to strategic, early-stage, low-market-correlated investment opportunities," added Powell.

With its targeted Millennial investor base, Rowe will focus on investment opportunities in technology, real estate, and non-traditional assets, including cryptocurrency and cannabis. While this is Rowe's first fund, the company is led by an experienced team with an average of 20 years of individual experience and works closely with its network of partners, advisors, and business leaders throughout the U.S.

Rowe plans to leverage its broad network to identify and vet new investment opportunities that fit into its multi-sector strategy. After completing a rigorous due diligence process, investments are funded through agreements that strive to align the goals of the investor, borrower, and fund manager. With the interests of investors in mind, Rowe takes an active role overseeing each fund from start to finish through the guided expertise of highly skilled, sector-specific portfolio managers.

Rowe Capital Group, LLC ("Rowe") is different. As a diversified, digital investment platform led predominantly by results-oriented women entrepreneurs (ROWE), Rowe is committed to empowering the next generation with financial independence. It strives to educate investors so they can make sophisticated investment decisions. Rowe has developed an extensive network of partners, advisors, and visionary business leaders throughout the U.S. and works to provide its investors with access to strategic, early-stage, low-market-correlated investment opportunities.

