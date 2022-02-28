Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Healthcare Realty.

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Healthcare Realty.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Healthcare Realty.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/healthcare-trust-america-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Healthcare Trust's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Healthcare Trust shareholders will receive only a total implied value of $35.08 per share comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on Healthcare Realty's unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Healthcare Trust by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Healthcare Trust accepts a superior bid. Healthcare Trust insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Healthcare Trust's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Healthcare Trust.

If you own Healthcare Trust common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/healthcare-trust-america-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP