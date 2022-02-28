SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated ("Healthcare Realty Trust" or the "Company") (NYSE: HR), in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. ("Healthcare Trust of America") (NYSE: HTA). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of HR common stock will be exchanged for one share of HTA common stock, at a fixed ratio. In addition, HTA shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on HR's unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022. At closing, HR and HTA shareholders will own 39% and 61% of the Company, respectively.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Healthcare Realty Trust's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the deal's equity split is fair to Healthcare Realty Trust's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

