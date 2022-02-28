MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical professional skincare brand in the US, announces the opening of the SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Barba Skin Clinic, located in the Coconut Grove community of Miami, Florida. This new location, in partnership with board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Alicia Barba, is the latest addition to the SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ network, joining existing locations in St. Helena, CA, Stamford, CT, Houston, TX, Charleston, SC, Palm Desert, CA, Grand Rapids, MI, Scottsdale, AZ, and New York, NY.

SKINCEUTICALS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF SKINCEUTICALS SKINLAB™ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BARBA SKIN CLINIC (PRNewswire)

SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Barba Skin Clinic is an integrated skincare destination offering cutting edge, doctor-validated services with the ease and convenience that meets the demands of today's consumer. With the tagline, "Great Skin, Made Easy," the doctor and brand become more innovative and accessible than ever.

Of the partnership, Dr. Alicia Barba says "As a dermatologist, I believe that great skin is perfectly achieved when combining dermatology services alongside aesthetician-led signature treatments, using clinical-grade skincare that is backed by science. I have always been impressed with SkinCeuticals commitment to evidence-based research on their topical formulations and recognize that SkinCeuticals products are a favorite of my patients and team due to their effectiveness, along with the brands continuous innovation. At Barba Dermatology and at Barba Skin Clinic, our goal has always been to offer our patients a personalized and accessible approach to aesthetics." She continues, "This made the partnership with SkinCeuticals completely synergistic as SkinLab offers unique, efficacious treatments alongside cosmetic dermatology services. It's a state-of-the-art skincare destination built with convenience in mind, which I know our consumers will truly appreciate."

Amy Sloan, Head of SkinCeuticals says, "The launch of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Barba Skin Clinic is an incredibly exciting moment for us at SkinCeuticals. As a member of SkinCeuticals physician advisory board, Dr. Alicia Barba is a trusted name in the dermatologic community and a leader in general and cosmetic dermatology in the Miami area. We are thrilled to expand our Miami footprint together and share a goal of offering an accessible and approachable experience to patients." She continues, "As a brand, we are proud to currently be in over 6,000 doctor offices nationwide. In the past 5 years, we successfully rolled out our flagship-doctor partner program with over 100 dermatologists and plastic surgeons who trust in our science and business expertise, exclusively selling our brand. In partnership with industry visionaries like Dr. Barba, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ introduces the next generation of skincare enthusiasts to our doctors and to our gold standard formulas."

Visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment and a simplified treatment menu including an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic. The space encourages consumers to unplug and unwind in the sleek product discovery areas, shop brand heroes such as antioxidants and corrective creams for a comprehensive regimen personalized by skincare experts. A Dermablend Professional® makeup finishing station is available for touchups following treatments.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated 3 science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. Treatments, all within one hour long, include:

SKINSMOOTH: LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel for a perfect skin refresh, ideal for party prep or a rough skin day.

SKINBRIGHT: HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment helps restore what daily life can take from your skin. Perfect for routine maintenance or seasonal skin concerns.

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + HB5 treatment goes deeper to address more intensive concerns. Skin will appear firmer and more youthful-looking in a few days.

These signature treatments are exclusively available at SkinCeuticals SkinLab™. In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ will offer aesthetic services through the expertise of trained medical professionals, overseen and credentialed by our physicians, which include injectables such as neuromodulators and fillers, and lasers. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional services to be announced seasonally.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS®

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals® discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals is available in over 6,000 doctor offices nationwide, and in the past 5 years has successfully implemented a flagship-doctor partner program with over 100 dermatologists and plastic surgeons who trust in the brand's science and business expertise, exclusively selling SkinCeuticals. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

Contact: Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals: (212) 984-4907, LCummins@skinceuticals.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkinCeuticals