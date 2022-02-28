Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle Links 3D Models and Data Across Trimble Civil Construction Hardware and Software Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the Trimble® Jobsite Connectivity Bundle, a software bundle that links 3D models and data across Trimble civil construction hardware and software solutions. The interoperability of the solutions provides for a more efficient and reliable transfer of files throughout the construction lifecycle, giving contractors a single source of truth for constructible data both in the field and office.

"The future of construction is digital, and the release of the Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle is a significant step forward in terms of making sharing and collaborating on 3D designs and project data faster, easier, more reliable and more efficient," said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president for Trimble Civil Software. "We frequently hear from customers that the disconnect between the design and the field is one of their biggest pain points. This solution is designed to help solve that problem by reducing the burden of handing off data and design files between the engineer and the field crew."

The Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle connects the following software solutions and now allows users to purchase them more cost effectively:

Trimble Connect ® Collaboration Software - a cloud-based collaboration platform where project stakeholders can share, review, coordinate and comment on construction models, schedules and other project information

Trimble Business Center - takeoff and modeling software that can be used to calculate earthwork and material quantities for bids, build constructible 3D models for construction surveying and machine control, and more

Trimble WorksManager Software - a cloud-based application that remotely sends construction-ready models to machines and construction surveyors in the field so operators are always working on the latest designs

Trimble WorksOS Software - a SaaS solution that integrates design data from the office with machine control as-built data to provide real-time jobsite progress and productivity updates

In addition to the software solutions available as a bundled offering, the Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle also enables interoperability between other software solutions integrated with Trimble Connect, including SketchUp, Trimble Quadri BIM software and third-party solutions.

The interoperability of the Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle makes it easy for users to synchronize projects and data with Trimble Connect to share and collaborate on construction files and all other compatible solutions. Design data from the office solutions uploaded to Trimble Connect can now be shared with machines and surveyors in the field who are using the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform, Trimble Siteworks Positioning Systems and Trimble Access survey software.

In addition to increased connectivity with Trimble Business Center, contractors using non-Trimble design software can leverage the Trimble Connect Software Developer Kit (SDK) to integrate third-party applications with Trimble civil construction software. Users can leverage Trimble Connect or develop third-party applications to enable the streamlined import of LandXML files to easily integrate design files into construction workflows.

The Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle is available now globally through the worldwide SITECH® distribution channel. For more information, visit: heavyindustry.trimble.com/connectivity.

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

