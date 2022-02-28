WideOpenWest, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, announced today it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences with fireside chats at the below times:

Monday, March 7, 2022, at 1:40 PM EST: Raymond James 43rd Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 4:30 PM EST: KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

