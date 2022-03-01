Equilibra Ventures Partners with Woman-Owned Belgian Boys To Help People "Turn Up the Happy" with European Breakfast and Treats Daniel Lubetzky's Equilibra and Belgian Boys Kick Off Women's Month Announcing Partnership

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equilibra Ventures, a startup incubation and investment platform from KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky, kicks off Women's Month announcing its partnership with Belgian Boys, a woman-owned brand of European treats. In a market in which sweets are often associated with deprivation and guilt, Belgian Boys' quick-and-easy delights - including breakfasts, stroopwafels, cookies and desserts - seek to help people "turn up the happy" any time of the day.

Run by Belgian-born wife and husband duo Anouck Gotlib and Greg Galel, Belgian Boys is a woman-owned business quickly winning the hearts of Americans with its brightly packaged, carefully portioned snacks already available at major retailers like Target and Walmart. Reinforcing the idea that delicious treats can be enjoyed daily, Belgian Boys has taken an unconventional approach to merchandising, choosing to sell its frozen breakfasts and desserts in the fresh refrigerated section.

Gotlib explains, "Even though breakfast is part of our daily routines, Americans have been conditioned to 'stock up' on frozen breakfast items that you would typically find chilled in Belgium. We're excited to see success bringing this same placement in the United States, where we consumers are increasingly looking for tasty and convenient optionality beyond the typical American breakfast of eggs and bacon."

It was Gotlib's dynamic energy and Galel's approach to thinking "outside the aisle" that drew in the team at Equilibra. Says Equilibra Manager Director Elle Lanning, "We were most drawn to Belgian Boys' passionate and innovative leaders. Instead of adhering to tried-and-true playbooks, Belgian Boys is writing its own rules and changing the entire game. Best of all, they are doing it with family values, entrepreneurial drive and contagious positive energy."

With Lubetzky and Equilibra's partnership, Belgian Boys is motivated to grow into a global brand with happiness at its core. Leveraging its team's unique depth and breadth of experience founding and developing cult CPG brands (like KIND Snacks) through every stage of growth, Equilibra looks forward to working hand-in-hand with Belgian Boys to continue pursuing innovation with integrity.

Equilibra celebrates its partnership with Belgian Boys as its fifth investment in a woman-founded, owned, or operated enterprise (joining Yellow Leaf Hammocks, FitFighter, Tandm Surf, and Before Brands Spoonful One). For more information on Equilibra, visit www.equilibra.us . To learn more about Belgian Boys, visit www.belgianboys.com.

About Belgian Boys

Belgian Boys is a woman-owned, Brooklyn-based food startup working to create moments of extra joy in people's everyday lives. Quick-and-easy breakfasts, individually-wrapped cookies and decadent desserts⁠ are delivered in whimsical, colorful packaging and are prepared with a dose of fun in every bite. Belgian Boys products are made in Europe, for sharing worldwide. For more information, visit www.belgianboys.com .

About Equilibra Ventures

Equilibra Ventures, founded by KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky in 2018, incubates, operates and invests in entrepreneur-run businesses to help them grow successful brands that generate enduring value. Equilibra values innovation with integrity and deploys its best-in-class team to help entrepreneurs build brands with the power to change people's lives for the better. Learn more at www.equilibra.us .

