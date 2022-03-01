GATO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Gatos Silver, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Gatos Silver, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Gatos you have untilApril 25, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Gatos securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.
HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the GATO lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/gatos-silver-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24115&from=4.
ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com
