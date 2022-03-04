POLLO TROPICAL® PLEDGES DONATION TO WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN TO SUPPORT RELIEF EFFORTS FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

MIAMI, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Tropical® announced that it is partnering with Chef José Andres' charitable foundation, World Central Kitchen, to support relief efforts in and around Ukraine. The brand is pledging a dollar donation to the relief effort for every Pollo Tropical Original Family Meal purchased at any of their 138 company-owned locations from today through March 18th.

"Our Pollo Tropical family is committed to helping the relief efforts for the Ukrainian refugees by providing Chef José Andres with funds needed to help feed the families affected," said Richard Stockinger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical.

World Central Kitchen is currently serving hundreds of thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families in various cities within the Ukraine, as well as at multiple border crossings. To learn more about WCK's work and to make a donation, please visit wck.org.

About World Central Kitchen®

World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. When disaster strikes, WCK's Chef Relief Team mobilizes to the frontlines with the urgency of now to start cooking and provide meals to people in need. Deploying our model of quick action, leveraging local resources, and adapting in real time, we are able to respond to multiple disasters at once — often on opposite ends of the world. By partnering with organizations on the ground and activating a network of food trucks or emergency kitchens, WCK provides freshly made, nutritious meals to survivors of disasters quickly and effectively. We know that good food provides not only nourishment, but also comfort and hope, especially in times of crisis. Learn more at wck.org/relief.

About Pollo Tropical®

Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates 138 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates, and franchises the Pollo Tropical® restaurant brand. The brand specializes in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brand features fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service, and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

