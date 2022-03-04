Silicon Labs to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connect world, today announced that the company will be participating at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference to be held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, March 10, 2022. John Hollister, CFO, and Giovanni Pacelli, Senior Director of Finance and Investor Relations, will be presenting at 9:45 a.m. PST in a fireside chat format and conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Investors and analysts who would like to schedule a meeting with Silicon Labs should contact their Morgan Stanley representative.

