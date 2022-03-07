Builders Insurance Holdings S.A Selects Sapiens to Modernize its Core and Accelerate its Growth Plans

RALEIGH, N.C., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Builders Insurance Holdings S.A, a leading global provider of P&C insurance and reinsurance services based in Luxembourg, is transforming its legacy system with Sapiens' end-to-end core solution.

Sapiens IDITSuite and Sapiens Intelligence will enable the transformation of Builders' numerous legacy systems in its general direct insurance business. Sapiens' modern core solution will provide Builders with the most updated functionalities to accelerate its digital operations and empower its plans for multi-national business expansion.

"Sapiens not only offers a leading core solution to meet our needs, but they have the industry knowledge and expertise to help us grow our business and accompany us in our journey," said Fabrice Volkaerts, Group COO of Builders. "With its global footprint and industry expertise, Sapiens is an invaluable partner in all our endeavors."

Builders Direct S.A, their insurance company, operates in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and the UK. The specialty insurer now requires a new solution to ensure better handling of its wide range of services.

"Sapiens is delighted to serve as a trusted partner in Builders' growth plans and to accelerate their short and long term needs as a specialty line customer. We are fully aligned with Builders' vision to onboard to the latest technology," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO. "Sapiens is pleased to enable Builders to integrate all of their data into a complete insurance hub, gaining operational insight to finetune critical processes across the entire life insurance value chain."

Sapiens IDITSuite is a component-based, core software solution comprised of policy, billing and claims solutions. IDITSuite supports end-to-end core operations and processes for the short-term/non-life insurance from inception to renewal and claims. Sapiens Intelligence is an out-of-the-box solution with a full industry standard data management model.

About Builders Insurance Holdings S.A

Builders Insurance Holdings S.A is wholly owned by HOCHTIEF Insurance Broking and Risk Management Solutions GmbH, a subsidiary of the German group HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA: HOT).

Builders Direct S.A offers market-leading risk protection specifically targeting those organisations with a genuine commitment to managing risk. Its A.M. Best Rating of A-"Excellent" is testament to Builders Direct's disciplined underwriting, financial strength and solid security.

Established in 2000, Builders Re, with an AM Best rating of A-, is one of the largest and most successful non-life reinsurance companies based in Luxembourg. With a reputation for agility, innovation and rapid response, Builders Re provides bespoke solutions for a diverse range of risk exposures.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

