New Bone Data Showing Strong Correlation between ImpediMed's SOZO and DXA in Cancer Patients Presented at 39th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif. and BRISBANE, Australia, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD), a medical technology company that uses bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technology to generate powerful data to maximize patient health is pleased to announce a poster showing strong correlation between ImpediMed's SOZO® Digital Health Platform and dual x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) for assessing bone mineral content in cancer patients was presented at the 39th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference on 3-6 March 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida, USA.

The Miami Breast Cancer Conference draws leaders in breast cancer care for in-depth discussions about current topics and technologies. The poster is available to registered attendees in-person and online. Abstracts will be published online following the conference in the journal Oncology.

The poster titled "The Routine Use of Bioimpedance Spectroscopy Measurements in the Clinic as a Surrogate for Bone Mineral Content in Oncology Patients: Practical Application of the SOZO Device" demonstrated strong correlation between skeletal muscle mass (SMM) collected using SOZO and bone mineral content (BMC) collected using DXA in three groups: Healthy Subjects, R=0.92, Cancer Patients, During Treatment, R=0.86, and Cancer Patients, After Treatment, R=0.78.

The poster concluded, "Concurrent measures of SOZO SMM correlated strongly with DXA BMC demonstrating that SOZO SMM may be a useful surrogate in the clinic to provide a quick, easy, and reproducible indicator of change in BMC, particularly for those patients undergoing treatments that may affect BMC. Tracking SMM during or after cancer treatment with SOZO may provide an estimate of changes in BMC allowing clinicians to obtain additional diagnostic testing and/or consider treatment modifications."

There are 16.9 million cancer survivors in the US and approximately 32 million worldwide. The majority of survivors are women with early-stage breast cancers and men with nonmetastatic prostate cancers. These patients frequently receive hormonal manipulation therapies that can significantly impact their bone mineral content. These patients have a higher risk of bone fractures potentially leading to hospitalization and death. Multiple studies have a shown strong correlation between SMM and bone suggesting that a SOZO reading can provide a simple, quick, and reproducible estimate of BMC.

Expanding the use of SOZO to help care for cancer patients is central to ImpediMed's growth strategy in oncology. Lymphedema provides a strong entry point for the adoption of SOZO into oncology practices and remains the Company's key focus in the short term. Over the medium term, developing new broader oncology indications creates the opportunity to expand through demand for additional SOZO devices and adding new licenses to existing devices.

Bone is one of a number of potential indications on ImpediMed's oncology product roadmap. Several large corporate accounts, as well as some prestigious institutions, have expressed an interest in the co-development of these potential indications with the goal of benefiting their cancer patients and improving health economics. The Company has initiated some small-scale clinical investigations and is currently assessing the opportunities. More information will be provided as they progress.

"Studies like this correlation analysis between SOZO and DXA begin to unlock the full potential of SOZO in cancer care," commented Richard Carreon, Managing Director and CEO of ImpediMed. "Our Lymphedema Prevention Program is establishing SOZO in cancer centers worldwide. Adding new indications, such as bone, will open more opportunities in the oncology pathway and will make SOZO an even more essential part of cancer care."

About SOZO Digital Health Platform

SOZO, the world's most advanced, noninvasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) device, delivers a precise snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in less than 30 seconds. Using ImpediMed's BIS technology, SOZO measures 256 unique data points over a wide spectrum of frequencies from 3 kHz to 1000 kHz. Results are available immediately online for easy data access and sharing across an entire healthcare system. The FDA-cleared, CE-marked and ARTG-listed digital health platform aids in the early detection of secondary lymphedema, provides fluid status for patients living with heart failure, and can be used to monitor and maintain overall health – all on a single device.

For more information, visit: www.impedimed.com

About ImpediMed

Founded in Brisbane, Australia, with US headquarters and European operations, ImpediMed is a global medical technology company using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to generate powerful data to maximize patient health. ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO for multiple indications – heart failure, lymphedema, and protein calorie malnutrition – that is sold in select markets globally. Visit www.impedimed.com

