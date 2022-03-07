TIMEDOC HEALTH APPOINTS P.J. HELMUTH AS MEDICAL DIRECTOR

Primary care physician and population health leader brings more than 25 years' experience to new role focused on optimizing the delivery of virtual care

CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TimeDoc Health , a leader in virtual care management solutions, has appointed Dr. P.J. Helmuth to a newly-created role of medical director. The position will engage directly with the company's internal and client healthcare providers, identifying ways to optimize data collection and usage in remote care operations.

TimeDoc Health is a "physician-founded" company closely aligned t

o the standards and principles of clinical care, making this role a critical liaison between the technology creators and users.

Helmuth, who is a physician with dual certifications in internal medicine and pediatrics, brings two and a half decades of experience to the team. Along with serving in his own private practice, Helmuth was the Medical Director for Quality and Population Health at Baystate Health in Massachusetts for three years until joining TimeDoc Health full-time.

"Throughout my career, I have prioritized the patient experience and tried to view healthcare through the lens of those whose conditions I'm helping to manage," said Helmuth. "Healthcare innovation is becoming more consumer-centric, and this role gives me an exciting opportunity to work at scale. TimeDoc Health's service offerings optimize clinical outcomes as well as the experience of care for countless patients along their healthcare journey."

Helmuth maintains a leadership role in a Massachusetts-based physician-hospital organization of more than 1,700 members, providing oversight of value-based care programs and best practices for driving population health outcomes. At TimeDoc Health, he will focus on the evolving relationship between clinical professionals as consumers of the valuable patient data generated through remote monitoring, serving as a 'client advisor' for the company's thousands of users.

"Many providers struggle to start and sustain remote patient monitoring programs, which is holding back the industry from truly evolving," Helmuth added. "TimeDoc Health has been able to develop valuable remote care programs that generate definitive results. Remote patient monitoring needs to be paired with chronic care management in order to institute positive change."

TimeDoc Health offers solutions designed to augment and integrate seamlessly into existing systems, like the EHR, and provider workflows. The company's initial focus has been remote

patient monitoring for chronic care management, with plans to expand into new verticals this year.

"P.J. is a decorated medical professional who is clinically-minded but also savvy to the business opportunities that exist for healthcare providers who are armed with the right data and technology," said TimeDoc Health Chief Executive Office Will Boeglin. "He will be instrumental in the way we design and talk about our products, supporting quality control but also strategy."

About TimeDoc Health

TimeDoc Health, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a leader in virtual care management for healthcare organizations. The company enables providers to deliver truly continuous, comprehensive care by helping them establish care management programs for patients with chronic health conditions. The solution combines a leading SaaS platform with care coordination services for chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and behavioral health integration. For more information, visit www.timedochealth.com .

