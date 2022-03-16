Ally Energy Solutions Awarded NCPA 2021 Vendor Contract

NCPA partnership brings expert energy efficiency and management solutions to the public and nonprofit sector at a guaranteed low cost.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Energy Solutions, a national energy efficiency company, has been proudly awarded a maximum 5-year, no dollar limit vendor contract for 'Electrical Power System and Electronics Systems Protection Consulting and Related Services' by the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA). Due to the competitive selection process, only one other vendor was awarded a contract in this category. NCPA vendors are evaluated by service quality, performance guarantees, value-added services, and pricing, ensuring Ally Energy Solutions services are of the highest quality and competitively priced.

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. Utilizing state-of-the-art procurement resources and solutions, NCPA facilitates cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices.

Over 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors—including national school districts, higher education institutions, local governments, health organizations, and more—are eligible to use NCPA's cooperative purchasing contracts to utilize competitively priced products and services from its vendors, now including Ally Energy Solutions.

As a result of the NCPA contract, the Ally team was awarded a contract for Power Factor Correction by a Houston-area school district. The school district was looking to significantly lower their utility bill, so Ally Energy Solutions implemented a turnkey Power Factor Correction solution—ensuring power factor improvement to a guaranteed level. After significant utility demand charge reduction and successful measurement and verification across six campuses, the school district intends to pursue Power Factor Correction from the Ally team at the remainder of their campuses.

From industrial facilities to school districts, Ally Energy Solutions delivers turnkey energy solutions to institutions across the U.S. Ally looks at energy savings opportunities from the whole facility and facility owner perspective, with an emphasis on relationships over transactions. Through the relentless pursuit of sustainable, financially viable savings opportunities, the Ally team has earned the privilege to serve as the trusted energy advisor to some of the largest facility owners, utilities, and technologists in the world. For more information, visit: ally-energy.com

