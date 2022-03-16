"aoppella!?" 1 Year Anniversary Collaboration: Japanese Voice Actors x The Gospellers "Hitori" MV Premieres

TOKYO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the one year anniversary of the "aoppella!?" project and a new collaboration with popular Japanese a cappella group The Gospellers on Friday, March 4, 2022. The first cover song "Hitori" premiered on the official YouTube channel and preorders began for the "aoppella!?" first album featuring songs written by The Gospellers. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0316/aoppella_1year_gospellers.html ) for more information.

The Gospellers Collaboration "Hitori" MV Premieres

In celebration of the 1st anniversary of the project, "aoppella!?" will collaborate with the famous group The Gospellers who are representatives of the Japanese a cappella world.

The hit song "Hitori" will be performed by a ten person group consisting of "aoppella!?" voice actors Ryota Osaka, Tetsuya Kakihara, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Takuya Sato, and Daiki Hamano, and five members of The Gospellers. The music video has been released on the official YouTube channel so be sure to check it out.

J-Pop Cover "Hitori" by The Gospellers

https://youtu.be/-WYP5ezs_b8

New Original Songs

The Gospellers create new songs for both the "aoppella!?" a cappella groups Lil Happy and FYA'M'. Lil Happy's new song "RAINBOW" will be composed by Yutaka Yasuoka. This is Lil Happy's first ballad song and fans can look forward to hearing a different side of the group. The new song for FYA'M' will be "Follow Me" written by Tetsuya Murakami and composed by Tetsuya Murakami and TORUS. Fans can listen to the mature voices of FYA'M' in this song.

"aoppella!?" 1st Album "A (Ace)" Preorders Open

The release of the 1st album "A (Ace)" has been announced. The album will include 6 original songs currently released and 2 songs newly written by The Gospellers for a total of 9 songs.

1st ALBUM "A (Ace)" Official Website

https://www.aoppella.com/lp/1st-album/

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella".

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/

Official Twitter: @aoppella

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella

