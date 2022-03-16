CGI named a 2022 Top Workplace in the U.S.

One of the world's largest IT and business consulting firms celebrated for workplace culture, diversity and employee satisfaction

FAIRFAX, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced today it was named a 2022 Top Workplaces USA. The IT and business consultancy firm was recognized for its people-first workplace and ownership culture, employee benefits and high employee satisfaction.

"We are proud to have received this designation from Top Workplaces once again," said Tim Hurlebaus, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. "CGI fosters a culture of respect and belonging, backed by strong values. Part of the strong culture is a legacy of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and a work-life balance that encourages members' pursuit of their passions and interests outside the workplace."

CGI believes in an empowered workforce where professionals thrive in a culture of autonomy, trust and respect and have flexibility and opportunities for continuous learning and development. CGI professionals (called members) participate in member resource groups that help construct a national network of multicultural, multigenerational members who cultivate a diverse workplace while engaging in challenging and rewarding work. Member-driven charitable and innovation-focused activities are supported by programs including Dream Connectors, CGI's U.S. Giving Council, and its Innovation, Creativity and Experimentation (ICE) Program.

"Through our member resource groups and other programs, CGI increases belonging, respect and well-being among members to create connections and a community," said Debbie Rhodes, CGI Federal Vice-President of Human Resources. "We take pride in building a highly ethical company that reflects the aspirations of our clients, our members, and our shareholders in the communities in which we live and work."

CGI invests in promoting the health and well-being of its members through a range of programs and activities, including Oxygen, its global health and well-being program. CGI also regards members as company owners and, as such, they can participate in the company's share purchase and profit participation plans.

Top Workplaces USA recognizes large organizations with operations in multiple markets. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen on employee feedback gathered through an engagement survey. CGI locations previously recognized in Top Workplaces Regional Awards include the Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cleveland, Greater Washington D.C and Pittsburgh metropolitan areas.

To learn more about CGI careers and workplace benefits, visit the company's U.S. career site: www.cgi.com/UScareers.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

