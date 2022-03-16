ChannelAdvisor Announces Juan Manuel Bahamonde as Director of Information Security

Industry veteran to lead ChannelAdvisor's ongoing SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions , today announced Juan Manuel Bahamonde as its Director of Information Security. In this role, Bahamonde will oversee all security-related aspects, including developing and executing strategic initiatives and leading the global information security team.

Bahamonde has over 15 years of information security experience, building security departments from the ground up and defining the information security strategy for multiple businesses. Before joining ChannelAdvisor, he was the Director of Information Security (CISO) at Equifax for Spain and Portugal. He is certified as CISSP (Certified Information System Security Professional), CISA (Certified Information Security Auditor), ISO27000 Lead Auditor and ITIL Foundation (IT Service Management). Additionally, Bahamonde has collaborated with OWASP (Open Web Application Security Project) in the Web Applications Security Testing Guide and OWASP Top Ten projects.

"With much of the world operating in digital spaces, there is an increased need for foolproof security measures to protect customer data and other sensitive information against theft and cybersecurity breaches," said Bahamonde. "ChannelAdvisor has long been a leader in this area, and this opportunity allows me to leverage my information security expertise to innovate further."

Bahamonde's appointment as Director of Information Security coincides with ChannelAdvisor's successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, helping to reinforce its platform security . This status signifies that ChannelAdvisor complies with one or more of the five trust principles — security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy — based on the systems and processes it has in place. Maintaining this status requires ongoing auditing, marking ChannelAdvisor's continued investment to securely and appropriately handle confidential data.

"Information sharing is inevitable in a digital-first world, and brands and retailers are increasingly cautious about where their data goes and whom it goes to," explained Josh Christie, Vice President of Engineering at ChannelAdvisor. "Having the SOC 2 Type 2 designation reinforces ChannelAdvisor's long-standing commitment to properly managing and protecting customer data."

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

