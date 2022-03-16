Former Gillette, Vivendi Universal Games, and Electronic Arts Managing Director Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Pascal Brochier as its newest Partner and Coach.

Brochier has over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and general management roles at some of the world's biggest consumer products and technology companies, including Gillette (now part of Procter & Gamble), Vivendi Universal Games, and Electronic Arts. He had P&L responsibility and led organizations from <$10M to $1.5B in revenue. He has successfully led teams and scaled businesses at blue-chip brands and start-ups in the U.S., Germany, France, Singapore, and Australia. He brings a strategic perspective and operational excellence to help organizations go through digital transformation and scale their go-to-market globally.

At Vivendi Universal Games, Brochier was the President of Global Sales and a member of the Senior Executive team that built Blizzard's World of Warcraft to its world-dominating 11 million subscribers. The team also successfully launched blockbuster games such as Sierra's Scarface, Crash Bandicoot, World in Conflict, etc., leading to the $19B merger of Vivendi Universal Games with Activision to form Activision Blizzard.

As the Managing Director at Braun (Gillette), Brochier had increasing sales and marketing responsibilities at Oral-B and Braun based in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia. He was responsible for the Braun Global Oral Care Business Unit and grew revenue from $40M to $400M, laying the foundation for its future global leadership position.

"Pascal has an impressive background working with some of the biggest names in the consumer products and technology space, and knows what it takes to lead teams and companies to achieve huge growth and tremendous success," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International. "He is a great asset to our team and will make an invaluable coach to other CEOs and entrepreneurs looking to make BIG happen at their companies."

"I am excited to join the team of world-class business leaders at CEO Coaching International who leverage their battle-tested process to help CEOs and their companies achieve exceptional results," Brochier said. "After a journey of over 30 years across four continents running great organizations, I am attracted by the strong culture of continuous learning and humbled by the opportunity to make an impact in people's lives."

In his previous roles, Brochier served as the President & COO at GIROPTIC (a start-up in the VR technology space), SVP Americas at Electronic Arts (where he was responsible for EA's business in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America at $1.5B P&L), as well as Managing Director, Southern Europe at Electronic Arts (where he led EA's business growth acceleration in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Benelux).

Brochier is an active board member for several organizations, including Myron+Adler Corp., YPO (San Francisco chapter), and Smarthistory.org. He is an angel investor, mentor to start-ups, and has been an advisor to a private equity firm.

Brochier received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from ESSEC Business School, has completed the YPO Executive Leadership Program at Stanford University, and is an active member of YPO. He lives in San Francisco, CA, and enjoys skiing and traveling with his wife and their two children. He is passionate about the arts as a universal language.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

