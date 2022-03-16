Google Cloud and VMware Expand Global Partnership to Help Enterprises Accelerate App Modernization and Cloud Transformation

Companies to Add Google Cloud VMware Engine to VMware Cloud Universal program

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced an expanded partnership to help customers accelerate app modernization and cloud transformation. Customers will now be able to use the VMware Cloud Universal program to take advantage of Google Cloud VMware Engine. Through this extended partnership, enterprise customers will gain greater financial flexibility, choice, and the ability to accelerate their cloud migrations and modernize their enterprise applications in Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

Google Cloud VMware Engine enables customers to migrate VMware applications to the cloud without changes to applications, tools, or processes, often in less than an hour(1). The VMware Cloud Verified and native Google Cloud service provides enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for business-critical vSphere workloads with security capabilities, availability, resource optimization, manageability, and operational support built into the core service. Once in the cloud, customers can immediately begin creating hybrid applications that enable their businesses to be more agile, with more secure access to Google services like BigQuery and cloud operations, and extend their existing disaster recovery, backup, and storage services. With Google Cloud VMware Engine combined with VMware Cloud Universal, enterprises can achieve:

Average TCO savings of 38% over three years compared to on-premises environments (1)

Average yearly cost savings of more than $2M (1)

Average labor savings of $115K using existing VMware and Google Cloud tools (1)

(2) 100 Gbps dedicated east-west networking and high availability with a 99.99% uptime service level agreement for a cluster

VMware Cloud Universal is a flexible purchasing and consumption program for executing multi-cloud and digital transformation strategies. With Google Cloud VMware Engine as part of the VMware Cloud Universal program, VMware and VMware partners will be able to offer Google Cloud VMware Engine along with other VMware Cross-Cloud services to enable customers to execute their digital transformation initiatives based on their timelines, with lower overall costs and risk.

"Our partnership with VMware makes it very easy for businesses to migrate VMware-based applications to Google Cloud's trusted and highly performant infrastructure," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "This announcement brings VMware and Google Cloud closer together and represents a significant step forward in our joint commitment to support businesses' digital transformations with Google Cloud VMware Engine."

"Addressing strategic customer initiatives around app and cloud modernization, as well as distributed workforces, has been the foundation of VMware and Google Cloud's multi-year partnership," said Zia Yusuf, senior vice president, strategic ecosystem and industry solutions, VMware. "We are now making it faster and easier for our mutual customers to consume Google Cloud VMware Engine along with other VMware Cross-Cloud services, across the data center, edge, or Google Cloud. By enabling a multi-cloud approach that lets customers seamlessly take advantage of Google Cloud to run their vSphere apps, we're helping enterprises deliver digital innovation with enterprise control."

Customers across industries like retail, telco and manufacturing are using Google Cloud VMware Engine today to modernize and speed the migration of business-critical workloads to Google Cloud.

"We are migrating and modernizing our workloads to reduce costs and give us more agility in the cloud," said Hiroshi Shimizu, manager, digital transformation department, Asahi Group Japan, Ltd. "We have many systems to modernize, and we are confident that Google Cloud VMware Engine will accelerate our modernization journey. In addition, we also wanted to store our data nearer to our data analytics platform using BigQuery to enable us to make business decisions more quickly."

"Nokia has been in the process of migrating its on premises IT infrastructure to Google Cloud," said Ravi Parmasad, vice president global IT infrastructure at Nokia. "And the Google Cloud VMware Engine furthers the migration process, as it meets Nokia priorities of speed, business continuity, and fully maintaining control of our workloads in order to better support Nokia customers in more than 130 countries."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company's 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company .

VMware, vSphere, and VMware Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud