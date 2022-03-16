KraneShares Hires Award-Winning Portfolio Manager Roger Mortimer For New Active Global Carbon Transformation ETF (NYSE: KGHG)

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC ("KraneShares"), an asset management firm known for its global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative investment strategies, announced that award winning-portfolio manager Roger Mortimer has joined the firm to manage the KraneShares Global Carbon Transformation ETF (Ticker: KGHG). KGHG listed today on the New York Stock Exchange.

KGHG is an active ETF that aims to capture the low-carbon leaders of the future. The fund's focus includes companies in traditionally high emitting industries proactively focused on carbon transformation. These companies with a stated commitment and demonstrated action towards decarbonization may see superior growth compared to their peers and their own histories. They may also benefit from improved ESG scoring and a revaluation.

Decarbonization is becoming increasingly important as pressure for companies to address climate change intensifies. Driven by political, strategic, and economic factors, the necessity for global carbon transformation could present one of the most disruptive and important investment opportunities of the next decade.

"The recent tragic events in Ukraine have brought the risk of energy dependency into sharp focus. We expect that the critically strategic nature of Europe's energy crisis will result in accelerated policy implementation and capital spending in energy transition and resiliency," said Roger Mortimer, Portfolio Manager of KGHG. "These geopolitical concerns coupled with urgent climate objectives are increasing the awareness of the value of energy transition. KGHG will invest in companies around the world that are seeking to lead the race to decarbonize."

Luke Oliver, Head of Investment Strategy at KraneShares, explained, "The climate crisis remains one of the most significant long-term challenges facing the global community. Investing in companies with the commitment to change and lead – not just the cleanest companies today —may be one the most impactful ways to rebuild a greener, more resilient economy."

For additional information on the KraneShares Global Carbon Transformation ETF (Ticker: KGHG), contact your financial advisor or visit kraneshares.com/KGHG.

About Krane Funds Advisors, LLC

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. KraneShares is a premier platform that develops and delivers differentiated, high-conviction investment strategies to global investors.

Since 2013, KraneShares has become one of the leading China ETF providers. Given China's importance in addressing the global climate challenge, our Climate Suite is a natural extension of our China focus. KraneShares strives to deliver innovative first-to-market strategies based on strong partnerships and deep investing knowledge. KraneShares helps investors stay current on global market trends and provides meaningful diversification.

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI). The firm is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

About Roger Mortimer, Portfolio Manager

Roger Mortimer joined Krane Funds Advisors in 2022 to manage the KraneShares Global Carbon Transformation ETF. He brings more than 20 years of experience managing public equities and has followed climate-related themes for a similar period. He was previously a Senior Vice President of CI Global Investments, a portfolio manager at Capital Group Companies, and a Global Partner at Amvescap Plc. He has been five star rated by Morningstar in three categories, two of them global and has invested extensively in the sectors and industries that are the focus of the fund.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.kraneshares.com Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

The Fund is actively-managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Adviser's success or failure to implement investment strategies for the Fund. The Fund may incur high portfolio turnover rates, which may increase the Fund's brokerage commission costs and negatively impact the Fund's performance. The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Funds' gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset's market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. The Fund is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate which may cause the Fund to suffer losses.

Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. The Fund may underperform other similar funds that do not consider conscious company/ESG guidelines when making investment decisions. The Fund is subject to the risk that governments globally could abandon or diminish their greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction initiatives, which may have the effect of reducing the corporate incentives to adopt clean and low-emission energy technologies and processes, resulting in less activity in this area and potentially adversely affecting the Fund. The Fund is subject to the political, social or economic instability associated with investing internationally which may cause a decline in value. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund's assets are expected to be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Underlying Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. The securities of companies in an industry or group of industries could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect one industry or group of industries or sector. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. KGHG is non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs, KFA Funds ETFs, and KraneShares Mutual Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Fund.

[R_US_KS_SEI]

View original content:

SOURCE Krane Funds Advisors, LLC