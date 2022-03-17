BioLife Solutions Announces Additional Delay in Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

BOTHELL, Wash., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapies (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, announced today an additional delay in the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K").

Troy Wichterman, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We are working diligently to complete our Form 10-K and intend to file the Form 10-K no later than March 31, 2022".

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor ® and HypoThermosol ® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR ® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo ® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's intention to file its Form 10-K no later than March 31, 2022 and other statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements.

Media & Investor Relations

At the Company

Troy Wichterman

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 402-1400

twichterman@biolifesolutions.com

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

