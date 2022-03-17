Cart.com Acquires DataFeedWatch - Expands To Europe and Increases Brand Access To 2000+ Channels

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com, the ecommerce platform that helps Brands scale their operations more easily, today announced its acquisition of DataFeedWatch, a fast-growing data-feed management solution provider. Brands on the Cart.com platform can now list their products directly on thousands of marketplaces and online channels worldwide from a single platform. The DataFeedWatch acquisition affirms Cart.com's obsessive focus on giving Brands easier access to more customers in more places.

As the importance of omnichannel presence increases, so does the operational complexity of managing it. Coupled with Cart.com's existing Marketplace Optimization, DataFeedWatch's Feed Management tools will help Brands increase sales across top marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, and reach more customers by directly listing their products on all major social media platforms as well as thousands of additional online channels.

Based in California, and with headquarters in Europe, DataFeedWatch is an international digital commerce leader supporting over 17,000 online shops across 2,000+ shopping channels in 60 countries. DataFeedWatch's successful go-to-market strategy has enabled it to grow 50% YoY for the last three years, a strength that Cart.com will utilize to expand its offering internationally.

"DataFeedWatch is the industry leader when it comes to data feed management, and they share our commitment to giving merchants of all sizes access to powerful, efficient, and scalable ecommerce technologies," said Michael Svatek, Cart.com's Chief Innovation Officer. "By bringing DataFeedWatch into the Cart.com ecosystem, we're giving Brands the power to sell everywhere, across thousands of global channels. With customizable automation, powerful optimization tools, and game-changing product-level analytics, this acquisition will allow Cart.com's customers to work smarter rather than harder as they grow their Brands."

All DataFeedWatch full-time employees will join the Cart.com family, and CEO Jacques van der Wilt — a media and marketing veteran with decades of experience working across Europe, North America, and Africa— will join the Cart.com executive team. The company's existing customers will continue to benefit from the same excellent technology, awesome support, and hands-on experience they've come to expect from DataFeedWatch, while also gaining access to the full ecosystem of Cart.com software solutions, data tools, and ecommerce resources.

"We made DataFeedWatch a success by creating an all-in-one feed management solution that delivers everything online retailers need to reach their potential on any sales channel," said DataFeedWatch CEO Jacques van der Wilt. "Cart.com brings the same approach to the entire ecommerce value chain, giving Brands the frictionless, one-stop support system they need to realize their full potential. We're thrilled to be joining Cart.com, and we're looking forward to bringing fully optimized feeds to an even bigger global audience in the coming months."

About DataFeedWatch

DataFeedWatch is a leading Feed Management Solution that combines Data Transformation with Help & Advice, empowering Merchants and Agencies to succeed on 2,000+ ecommerce channels like Google, Facebook, and Amazon. The company operates in 60+ countries on 5 continents and is regarded as the most intuitive solution in the market.

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce software and service provider built to help Brands find more customers, sell in more places, and deliver their products more easily.

Cart.com provides tools that allow for a modular, data-rich, fully integrated approach to scaling up. We are on a mission to put Brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and in control of their customer relationships.

Cart.com exists to help Brands crush scale.

