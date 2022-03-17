Holland America Line Speeds Up Embarkation Process with mBark Facial Recognition and VeriFLY Vaccine Verification Program

New technological enhancements make embarkation smoother and quicker on all cruise departures across the fleet

SEATTLE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is enhancing the preboarding guest experience and making embarkation easier by adding the use of mBark facial recognition and the VeriFLY vaccine verification program in all U.S., Canadian and European homeports.

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

mBark is a mobile system that enables guests to check in for their cruise in less than 10 seconds, while the VeriFLY digital wallet for COVID-19 credentials offers a proven solution for proof of vaccination and test results.

"Holland America Line continues to look for ways that make the cruising experience better for our guests as we navigate protocols and best practices for today's travelers," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We recently completed testing with VeriFLY and mBark on a few sailings, and the most common comment from guests was, 'That's it?' because it's so fast and efficient."

With mBark facial recognition, guests who load their photo and all necessary pretravel information to Holland America Line's website prior to embarkation will be able to use the touchless system. Following a quick face scan, guests can move through the check-in process in about 10 seconds, significantly reducing embarkation time. SKO Systems, based in London, England, designed and implemented mBark for Holland America Line.

VeriFLY gives guests the option to upload the required information to the app, including proof of vaccination and test results, providing a way to go through the screening process prior to arrival at the terminal. Once registration is complete, guests simply need to show the VeriFLY QR code or "pass" (digital or printed) to the check-in agent. VeriFLY has a successful record of serving dozens of airlines, cruise lines, hotels and a variety of industries. The VeriFLY app is available for download at Google Play and the Apple App Store.

"Holland America Line is recognized globally for providing an outstanding travel experience, and so we are delighted to be able to partner with the cruise line to bring their guests the convenience and peace of mind that comes with VeriFLY," said Daon Chief Executive Officer Tom Grissen.

VeriFLY launched on Rotterdam in March and will now roll out to other ships in the fleet by the end of March and begin with the remaining ships as they return to cruising. mBark also will launch with ships as they return to service and will begin in other embarkation ports as the ships move to new cruising regions.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line