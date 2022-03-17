Local Bounti to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global ESG Conference

HAMILTON, Mont, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL.WT) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company combining the best aspects of vertical and greenhouse growing technologies, today announced that it will be participating virtually in the J.P. Morgan Global ESG Conference to be held on March 22-24, 2022.

Craig Hurlbert, co-CEO, will participate in a panel titled "Sustainable & Resilient Food Systems - Investment Opportunities from Smart Agriculture to Organic Farming" on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 am ET. Additionally, members of the management team will host meetings with investors. A live audio webcast of the panel will be available to all interested parties through the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.localbounti.com/.

Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company redefining conversion efficiency and environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards for indoor agriculture. Local Bounti operates an advanced indoor growing facility in Hamilton, Montana, within a few hours' drive of its retail and food service partners. Reaching retail shelves in record time post-harvest, Local Bounti produce is superior in taste and quality compared to traditional field-grown greens. Local Bounti's USDA Harmonized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP Plus+) and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) produce is sustainably grown using proprietary technology 365 days a year, free of pesticides and herbicides, and using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional outdoor farming methods. With a mission to 'bring our farm to your kitchen in the fewest food miles possible,' Local Bounti is disrupting the cultivation and delivery of produce. Local Bounti is also committed to making meaningful connections and giving back to each of the communities it serves. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

