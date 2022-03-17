North Highland Recognized in Forrester's Now Tech Report for Customer Experience Strategy Consulting

ATLANTA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been included in Forrester's Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022, an overview of 33 customer experience strategy consulting practices.

Leading market research and advisory firm Forrester noted in its report that CX strategy consulting practices help customer experience (CX) leaders diagnose customer challenges, design strategies to improve experiences and build the infrastructure needed to implement the transformation effectively.

The report classified North Highland in the CX business strategist functionality segment and cited its proprietary transformation solution, Change Economics®: "CX business strategists link CX strategy and organizational transformation. These practices grow within firms with broad expertise and often large resource pools. This enables them to design and deploy a CX strategy within a larger context, using tools like North Highland's Change Economics solution. They leverage their scale by applying a more overtly CX-oriented lens to existing transformation approaches."

Forrester's report included four of North Highland's nine vertical market focus areas: in financial services, healthcare, life sciences and pharma.

In the Now Tech report, Forrester noted nearly 40% of purchase influencers identify improving their customers' experience as their top priority.

"We help our clients operationalize customer-centricity and drive customer, enterprise, and employee value all along the way," said Rob Sherrell, vice president of strategy. "Our transformation focus - combined with our leading CX competency - helps organizations respond to market turbulence and meet evolving customer and employee needs by creating more purposeful, conscious, cognitive, and adaptive enterprises that are made for change."

Employing a CX business strategy practice, like North Highland, offers the support to bring about meaningful CX improvement.

Consulting practices, like North Highland, provide market intelligence and voice of customer insights through competitive analyses and customer research techniques like customer intercepts and employee interviews. By assessing the organization, these consultants can then determine the alignment between the business's capabilities and evolving customer experience expectations. Additionally, these strategy consulting practices help CX professionals create customer-focused organizations through internal transformation and process improvements that enhance CX and business performance.

North Highland has specialized its capabilities over the last 30 years. The firm brings about transformation in areas like culture, business processes and technology infrastructure to position companies strategically and competitively across markets.

