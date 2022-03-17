Orro Expands Connections for Third-Party Lighting, Plugs and Switches

New Integrations Extend Orro's Intelligent Lighting to Lutron Caséta, Leviton, LIFX, TP Link and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , maker of a professional-grade Smart Living System, today announced new enhancements for its third-party lighting control capabilities, including connections to more connected switches, dimmers, plugs, outlets and lighting systems. By detecting motion, sound and light, with its powerful built-in sensors, Orro responds with the perfect amount of light, while learning and adapting lighting based on homeowners' habits and preferences. The results include healthier, human-centric lighting that supports natural circadian rhythms, while reducing lighting usage by up to 80%. Enhanced third-party features now extend those same benefits and unified control through Orro's switches and smartphone app to other connected lighting systems and brands, including Lutron Caséta, Lutron RA2 Select, Leviton, Kasa Smart by TP Link and LIFX.

"Whether it's the main control system or part of a broader hybrid system, Orro can add value to any project on any budget," says Orro's head of channel development, Patrick "PG" Gall. "We continue to see a great role that Orro can play, when combined with other lighting systems, to create better and more integrated experiences. With simple software connections, Orro can extend some of its magic to many of the systems that dealers and home builders are already installing."

The announcement comes weeks after the introduction of Orro S, a sensor-enabled, intelligent dimmer that provides the same human-centric, adaptive lighting capabilities of Orro One Pro at a more affordable price point and without the added smart home control features. Combined with the latest software updates, Orro S can be paired with Orro One Pro and/or other third-party devices to create a unified lighting experience. Like Orro One Pro, Orro S includes the form factor of a standard light switch, requiring no changes to existing electrical systems or plans.

"In addition to providing a more cost-effective price point to intelligent lighting with the launch of the Orro S, our goal with these additional features was to further extend Orro's human-centric lighting benefits to as many homes and rooms as possible, partly by connecting with other lighting systems," says Orro's CEO, Colin Billings. "We continue to focus on deeper and more meaningful integrations with other leading brands, making Orro a simple and flexible puzzle piece for builders and integrators."

To learn more about Orro's features and solutions for professional integrators and home builders, visit: https://GetOrro.com/pro.

About Orro

Built to meet the rigors and requirements of professional home builders, electricians and installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing top-of-the-line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit: www.GetOrro.com

