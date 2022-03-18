Roundhill Announces Two Fund Closures

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments announced today that the Board of Trustees of Listed Funds Trust (the "Trust") has determined to close and liquidate the Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (NYSE Arca: SUBZ) and the Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSE Arca: MVP) (the "Funds") effective immediately after the close of business on April 8, 2022. Roundhill Investments recommended the liquidation and closure of the Funds after consideration of the Funds' prospects for growth, among other factors.



The Funds are expected to have sold all equity positions and hold approximately all their net assets in cash by the close of business March 23, 2022. Thereafter and until fund liquidation the Fund will no longer achieve their respective investment objectives. The Funds' last day of trading will be April 6, 2022, which will also be the final day for creation unit orders by authorized participants. The Funds will conclude operations and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders promptly after April 8, 2022. Shareholders who do not sell their shares by this date will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on the Funds' respective net asset value (NAV). Customary brokerage charges may apply to transactions to sell shares. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation.



For additional information, please call 1(888) 489-2143.



Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. A commission may apply when buying or selling an ETF.



Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

