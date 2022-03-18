ScienceMedia Reports Record-Breaking 4,000,000 Minutes of Medical-Science Content Viewed in 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMi Source™, the world's largest, mobile-enabled disease and clinical education resource for the life sciences, reports an astounding 4,000,000 minutes of content viewed in 2021. Sparked by a new Netflix-like upgrade in Q4, 2021 held SMi Source's biggest year yet for minutes viewed.

ScienceMedia Logo (PRNewsfoto/ScienceMedia) (PRNewswire)

Now serving five of the top 10 CROs, SMi Source's 10th anniversary edition released in Q4, directly spiking usage.

In addition to 4,000,000 minutes of viewed content, ScienceMedia reports just under 1,000,000 searches in 2021 alone, SMi Source's highest number. The top three searches were "Oncology," "Breast Cancer," and "Oncology Primer" with "Breast Cancer" showing a new peaked interest from 2020. The field of oncology continues to be the most searched topic and "Breast Cancer" entered the top five for the first time.

ScienceMedia's CEO and inventor of SMi Source, Mark Surles, states, "It truly is rewarding to see SMi Source fill the growing demand for quality, on-demand medical-science content. On top of officially serving five of the top 10 CROs and hitting record-breaking minutes of content viewed, SMi Source 10th anniversary edition hit the market in Q4, which significantly increased usage."

Referred to as "SMi Source X", the 10th edition of SMi Source retains ScienceMedia's commitment to providing quality media learning resources, while featuring a new Netflix-like homepage with scrolling therapeutic sections and a search bar right up front. In addition to a "most recently-watched" feature, the new edition includes improved mobile-friendly, streaming functionality.

Taking less than 30 minutes to integrate into any learning management system, SMi Source enriches on-the-job clinical competency by teaching complex medical science more efficiently and effectively. With over 16,000 microlearning modules and more than 400 full courses, SMi Source is used by pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organizations across all divisions. It is the only disease and treatment microlearning library for the life sciences that supports continued professional education for study teams, clinical research associates, and medical liaisons.

Ensuring the quality and credibility that users have come to expect, the team of medical and clinical writers and graphic artists include experts across therapeutic areas with a combined professional experience of over 150 years.

Surles adds, "It was quite an achievement when we ran the 2021 numbers and realized that life science professionals accessed SMi Source, on average, every nine seconds of every workday throughout the year. In 2022, we're planning to add and update more than 3,200 minutes of content. I couldn't be more elated to see how the momentum of our development is serving the needs for on-the-job clinical competency."

To experience SMi Source's vast microlearning library or learn more about the 10th anniversary edition, sign up for an individual trial account.

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™, for decentralized or hybrid trials, are protocol compliance management solutions that mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost. SMi Source™ provides just-in-time, thoroughly referenced information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses.

