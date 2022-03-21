FOLEY FAMILY WINES ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MARK ANTHONY GROUP INC.

Chateau St. Jean to continue partnership with Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits after being acquired by new owner, Foley Family Wines.

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Foley Family Wines announced today that it will partner with Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits to continue its relationship as Canadian importer and distributor of its newly acquired winery Chateau St. Jean, located in Sonoma Valley. Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits had been the agency of record for Chateau St. Jean under its previous ownership and will continue the partnership with the brand. This strategic partnership supports both Mark Anthony's 50 years in the Canadian market with Foley Family Wines newly purchased Chateau St. Jean. This partnership also celebrates two companies that are private and familied owned that value distinct high-quality wines.

In December 2021, Foley Family Wines owned by Bill Foley acquired Chateau St. Jean winery located in Sonoma County from Treasury Wine Estates (TWE). Founded in 1973, the winery is widely known as a pioneer in the production of single-vineyard Chardonnay wines from Sonoma County, as well as for its flagship Bordeaux blend, Cinq Cépages—the first Sonoma wine ever to win "Wine of the Year" from Wine Spectator in 1999.

"Chateau St. Jean is a Sonoma County icon, with almost 50 years of history in Sonoma Valley," said Gerard Thoukis, CMO, Foley Family Wines. "The future strategy of this brand will aid Foley Family Wines in our desire to become the No. 1 luxury wine producer in the U.S."

"We are the fine wine and spirits experts in the Canadian market with established distribution channels, customized luxury platforms, a long-term growth horizon, and a proven track record of building with luxury brands. We are thrilled to be chosen by Foley Family Wines to continue to represent Chateau St. Jean in Canada. Mark Anthony and Foley Family Wines will prove a mutually beneficial partnership and Chateau St. Jean will benefit from being represented by one of the largest-full-service organizations in Canada. We look forward to kicking off our working relationship with Foley Family Wines." – Suzanne Gardiner, General Manager, Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits

FOLEY FAMILY WINES

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines from some of the world's greatest vineyards. The company owns more than two dozen wineries across the globe, each with its own distinct wine style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. In addition, the Foley Food & Wine Society offers members a luxury lifestyle community that celebrates culinary experiences, entertainment, and travel in the United States, New Zealand, France, and Argentina.

MARK ANTHONY WINE AND SPIRTS

Mark Anthony Wine and Spirits is part of The Mark Anthony Group of Companies, one of North America's most diversified and successful private beverage companies focused on the alcohol beverage sector. Founded in 1972, Mark Anthony grew organically from a one-person wine importing business to a leading producer and distributor of fine wine, spirits and premium beer, and today is the #1 Ready-to-Drink Company in North America. Mark Anthony is an innovative and entrepreneurial organization with a successful track record of building amazing company-owned and third-party partner brands from coast to coast in Canada. Today, Mark Anthony remains a private, family-owned business with tremendous pride in being 100% Canadian-owned.

