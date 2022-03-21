STRETCH ZONE CONTINUES RAPID URBAN EXPANSION WITH OPENING OF NEW YORK CITY STUDIO

Manhattan studio marks the brand's highly anticipated arrival into New York City; third in the state

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the company that brought practitioner-assisted stretching to the public and introduced a new vertical in the health and wellness industry, has officially opened its first studio in New York City. Located in the heart of Manhattan, Union Square, the new studio reinforces significant progress in Stretch Zone's strategic rapid expansion plan that includes bringing two new studios to market weekly.

"Stretching is an integral part of health and self-care, no matter your wellness goals, age or level of fitness. Stretch Zone's patented, first-to-market approach is adaptable and continues to meet the diverse needs of our clientele," said shared owners Ahmed Mohamed and David Ganjei. "We are excited to expand upon such a unique wellness vertical in New York City and are confident that Stretch Zone's proven practitioner-assisted stretching model will become a new vital component of New Yorkers' lives."

Stretch Zone, creator of the renowned Stretch Zone Method®, is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, and is the first and largest practitioner-assisted stretching company in the United States. The company uses a patented strapping system that expertly positions, stabilizes and isolates muscles to allow for optimal stretching. Each stretch is customized to fit the specific needs and preferences of the individual, regardless of age or athletic ability.

Driven by the increased demand for scientifically backed wellness programs, Stretch Zone is on its way to open its 200th location mark by summer 2022. The New York City studio opening is part of a steady cadence of successful studio openings in diverse markets across the country including Anchorage, AK; Chesterfield, MO; Gainesville, FL; New Orleans, LA; and Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. In the coming months, new studios will be opened in other major urban centers including Philadelphia; Seattle; and a Baton Rouge, LA studio co-owned by NFL veteran quarterback, Drew Brees.

"Joining the robust New York City wellness scene is a notable milestone for the Stretch Zone brand and a testament to our demand-driven growth," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "Our new studio will provide significant visibility in a market where health conscious-individuals thrive and allow us to have an outsized impact on how New Yorkers incorporate stretching into their everyday life."

Stretch Zone Union Square is located at 134 5th Avenue. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In light of COVID-19, all Stretch Zone studios are following local guidelines and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as well as continuing strict sanitization procedures.

For more information about Stretch Zone and to book your next stretch, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone:

Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 by health and wellness veteran Jorden Gold, whose grandfather had suffered from loss of function and mobility as a result of diabetes. Thus, Stretch Zone was born, pioneering the practitioner-assisted stretching industry by offering proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve community health and wellness. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many clients seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone studios offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. Stretch Zone, which was recognized by Entrepreneur, FranchiseBusinessREVIEW and Franchising.com as a Top Multi-Unit Franchisee in 2021, continues to be the largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise today. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

