Tredway Announces Neil Mutreja as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Development

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredway, a mission-driven, socially and environmentally responsible real estate development firm with a strong focus on affordable housing, is proud to announce the addition of Neil Mutreja to its senior leadership team.

Neil joins Tredway as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Development where he will be responsible for identifying new sourcing and investment opportunities in existing and ground-up affordable and mixed-income properties while expanding the firm's footprint nationally.

"Joining Tredway is an opportunity to lead within a purpose-driven company that is genuinely committed to solving the crisis-level housing affordability issues facing our nation," said Mutreja. "I'm excited to be part of a dedicated and experienced team that is driving innovation within the affordable housing space."

"Neil's appointment reflects the intentionality and care with which we approach all aspects of our work," said Will Blodgett, CEO & Founder of Tredway. "We are thrilled to have him onboard as we enter a new phase of growth and seek to deliver on the premise of the American dream by enabling upward mobility for low to moderate-income families."

With more than 20 years of experience in affordable housing development, Neil is known for his expertise in state and federal housing programs, strong background in financial modeling and commitment to the critical mission of creating and preserving affordable homes for those in need. Over the course of his career, Neil has overseen the successful completion of nearly 16,000 units across 10 states and the District of Columbia.

Prior to joining Tredway, Neil served as Senior Vice President at TM Associates where he specialized in the acquisition, renovation and construction of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) communities, including the MDX & MDL Flats development in Washington, D.C.

Neil has worked throughout the Mid-Atlantic region with a wide range of federal and state programs and agencies, including HUD, USDA-RD, Freddie Mac, LIHTC, VHDA, WVDHF, DHCD and FHLB.

At Tredway, we believe that radical change and bold solutions are needed to solve the nation's housing crisis. We invest in and build affordable, mixed-income and workforce housing that improves lives and strengthens communities. Guided by big ideas, compassion and the power of data, our impact lies in enabling upward social mobility and equalizing access to opportunity.

