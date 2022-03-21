WiMi Announces Inclusion in Proshares' Metaverse ETF

BEIJING, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global holographic AR application technology provider, today announced its inclusion in the Proshares Metaverse ETF (VERS). VERS is designed to give investors access to leading companies shaping the next frontier of digital interactions.

ProShares' VERS ETF tracks the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index, which relies on state-of-the-art algorithms designed to capture the metaverse investment opportunity as it evolves. The index tracks 40 companies spanning a broad range of industries – from device makers to data processers, as well as social media, gaming, and other platforms that facilitate digital interaction. These companies are placing significant stakes in this virtual ground with the hope that its development represents the next phase of the internet.

Mr. Shuo Shi, CEO of WiMi, commented, "We are delighted to have been selected as a core constituent in the new ProShares' VERS ETF. Inclusion in VERS demonstrates our evolution as a company and reflects our competitive edge in the metaverse and holographic AR industries. As the metaverse and associated applications continue to develop, we are ideally situated to seize growth opportunities, improve our metaverse product matrix, and expand our metaverse market share."

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

