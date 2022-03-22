The telehealth company will use the investment to accelerate its growth in the United States, providing affordable, high-quality healthcare to more Americans nationwide.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading telehealth provider offering quality, affordable healthcare to tens of millions of households across the United States, Antidote Health today announced the completion of a $22 million Series A funding round. This was led by third-time investor iAngels, Group 11, and Flint Capital. With the investment and the prior $12 million seed funding, the platform aims to deepen its market presence and expand its services nationwide. The funds will also support R&D activity, which includes advanced AI screening and clinical decision support system capabilities.

Antidote Health Raises $22 Million in Series A Funding (PRNewswire)

"This Series A funding round will allow Antidote Health to help Americans in more ways than ever by adding chronic and primary care services that are backed by our innovative technology and amazing care teams," says Avihai Sodri, Co-Founder and CEO of Antidote Health. "We're extremely thankful that our investors believe in our purpose of providing affordable quality healthcare for all."

"We're thrilled to invest in Antidote Health, as it caters to a fundamental problem in the $4 trillon healthcare market that can only be solved through the development and implementation of cutting-edge technology. Antidote Health's team of medical and tech experts is building an innovative platform designed to serve the 80 million underinsured Americans with quality healthcare at a significantly lower cost. Leveraging a scalable AI-platform powered by 20 years of clinical data, the team is experiencing exceptional growth and lucrative unit economics as it breaks into this untapped opportunity," adds Shelly Hod Moyal, Founding Partner at iAngels.

"We are very excited about what the extraordinary team at Antidote Health is building, " said Dovi Frances, Founding Partner at Group 11. "The US healthcare market is laden with billions of dollars of operational and administrative inefficiencies, leading to unaffordable and inaccessible healthcare for millions of Americans. We believe Antidote's AI-driven, digital-first approach can increase accessibility to excellent patient care, and their fully embedded financial product layer can improve affordability of services. Their value proposition to the uninsured population is a true blue ocean discovery."

For more information on Antidote Health, please visit https://www.antidotehealth.ai/ .

About Antidote Health

Antidote Health, a leading telehealth company, believes healthcare is a fundamental human right. Our services democratize access, delivering care for the whole family for a single price. We work with businesses of any size, non-profits and individuals. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can have affordable, high-quality acute, primary and chronic care services, 24/7/365. Antidote Health is available to more than 60 percent of the U.S. population. For more information and to see what our users think, visit: www.antidotehealth.ai

About iAngels

Founded in 2014 by Shelly Hod Moyal and Mor Assia, iAngels is a women-led venture capital firm in Tel Aviv, Israel. Combining a deep, proprietary-research process and a uniquely curated portfolio, iAngels is committed to helping build and scale great tech companies, and has a proven ability to generate substantial returns to its investors worldwide. iAngels believes in going beyond and backs those who do, partnering with some of the highest caliber entrepreneurs in the nation. With over $350m AUM and 23 profitable exits, iAngels is one of the most active and recognized investors in the Israeli tech ecosystem. To learn more about iAngels, please visit www.iangels.com.

About Group 11

Group 11 invests in revolutionary software companies that are redrawing the landscape of the financial services industry. As fintech continues to gain momentum and to disrupt the traditional industry value chain, Group 11 has positioned itself as a partner of choice to provide capital and guidance to entrepreneurs that are creating the world's next generation of financial services industry leaders.

Since its inception, the firm has deployed over $550 million in some of Silicon Valley's most prominent and disruptive financial technology companies, including Tipalti, TripActions, Next Insurance, Papaya Global, HomeLight, Sunbit, Masterschool, EquityBee, Venn, Lili, and Sorbet, to name a few. Learn more at www.group 11.vc .

