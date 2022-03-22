Aspiriant Hires Michael Wu as Director in Investment Advisory in Exclusive Family Office

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading independent wealth management firm, today announced that Michael Wu, CFA®, has been hired by the firm as Director in Investment Advisory and will join the Exclusive Family Office team.

Mike will be a senior investment resource, working to expand the breadth of the firm's current investment expertise in serving the needs of wealthy families with complex planning matters within our Exclusive Family Office. Aspirant's multi-family office practice contains one of the largest and most tenured in-house teams, working to provide clients with a best-in-class family office experience, encompassing comprehensive wealth planning, investment strategy, estate planning, tax planning, philanthropic strategy, family governance, and accounting and banking services.

Aspiriant's Exclusive Family Office has rapidly expanded as demand for multi-family office services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals continues to grow. Today, the team consists of 59 experts located throughout the United States.

Mike joins Aspiriant from GenSpring Private Wealth, where he was a portfolio manager and senior family investment officer for ultra-high-net-worth families. Before that, Mike worked at Wilmington Trust and Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York City. Mike's experience with creating custom portfolios based on families' legacy objectives, philanthropic goals and unique investment preferences will bolster the capabilities of Aspiriant's Exclusive Family Office.

"Aspiriant's Exclusive Family Office practice is a leader within the multi-family office space, and I'm eager to join a team of professionals that not only prioritize client satisfaction, but also foster strong and trustworthy relationships," says Wu. "I'm also looking forward to reconnecting with old colleagues and partnering through this new experience at Aspiriant." While at GenSpring and Wilmington, Mike worked closely with Aspiriant Director in Wealth Management Jan Vega.

Lisa Colletti, managing director of Aspiriant's Exclusive Family Office, says, "Mike's fiduciary mindset and experience with ultra-high-net-worth families and investment expertise make him a perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Mike's addition will further elevate the EFO team and service offering. We are all very excited to have him on board."

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $14 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 1,700 individuals, families and institutions throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Austin. For more information, visit aspiriant.com.

