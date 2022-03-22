BFLY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFLY) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is one behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview Acquisition Corp. and Butterfly.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Butterfly you have until April 18, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Butterfly securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

