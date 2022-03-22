KEENON ROBOTICS alongside SOFTBANK ROBOTICS Showcase advanced service robots at Hotel, Restaurant and Catering 2022 in London

LONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON ROBOTICS ("KEENON"), alongside its strategic partner SOFTBANK ROBOTICS, are exhibiting their latest innovations in hospitality robots at Hotel, Restaurant and Catering 2022 (HRC), the UK's largest and most prestigious business event for hospitality and foodservice professionals from March 21-23, 2022.

KEENON ROBOTICS HRC London (PRNewswire)

At the world-leading destination where global restaurants, pub and bar owners, and hospitality operators gather under one roof to discover, taste and test some of the greatest products created specifically for the catering industry, KEENON aims to showcase to customers in Europe and beyond its delivery and restaurant robots designed to boost operational efficiency and enhance guest experience.

The catering industry has taken the heaviest hit during the pandemic, plagued by reduced customer footfall and staff shortages due to health-related restrictions and lockdowns. Heightened safety concerns among customers have also prompted hospitality operators to pivot to unmanned and online operation, leading to increased costs and lower efficiency caused by a lack of experience, trained personnel, as well as solutions tailored to the new demands.

These new-age problems brought by the global health crisis require both suppliers and operators in the hospitality sector to think out-of-box and find fast-to-deploy yet cost-effective solutions to quickly weather the pandemic storm. Highly versatile and purpose-built, KEENON's delivery and hotel service robots are designed to ease employee workload, raise operational efficiency, and facilitate restaurants and hotels to build consumer-focused businesses.

KEENON's robot waiters are powered by a high-precision navigation system that allows them to adapt to complex and fast-paced work environments. A groundbreaking innovation that pushes the boundaries of human-machine collaboration, the robotic food runners offer an intuitive and seamless service experience, taking on repetitive tasks and allowing staff to increase their productivity. KEENON's product lineup also features disinfection robots equipped with a wide range of deep cleaning and sanitizing technologies – including hospital-grade UV lamps and ultra-dry disinfecting mist sprayers – that enable high-traffic venues to maintain optimal hygiene standards.

About KEENON ROBOTICS:

Founded in 2010, KEENON ROBOTICS offers intelligent solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels and hospitals. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries, serving over 10,000 customers worldwide.

KEENON, the future is now

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd.