Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Cooperation Agreement with Ryan Cohen

Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board with Finance and Strategy Experience

Announces a Four-Member Committee of the Board Focused on Exploring Alternatives to Unlock Greater Value from buybuy BABY

UNION, N.J., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Ryan Cohen and RC Ventures LLC (together, "RC Ventures"), the beneficial owners of approximately 9.8% of the Company's outstanding shares. As part of the agreement, three of RC Ventures' director designees – Marjorie L. Bowen, Shelly C. Lombard, and Ben Rosenzweig – will immediately join Bed Bath & Beyond's Board of Directors (the "Board") as new Independent Directors, and they will also stand for election as part of the Company's slate at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Board will temporarily expand to 14 members before reverting to 11 members following the Annual Meeting. The three new directors collectively bring deep expertise in capital allocation, corporate governance, strategic planning, and transactions.

In conjunction with the cooperation agreement, Bed Bath & Beyond today announced that Ms. Bowen and Mr. Rosenzweig, will join a four-member Strategy Committee focused on exploring alternatives to unlock greater value from the Company's buybuy BABY banner. Bed Bath & Beyond Independent Director Sue Gove, an accomplished retail executive and experienced public company director, will serve as Chair of the Strategy Committee, and Independent Director, Andrea Weiss, Founding Partner, the O Alliance, LLC, a retail, digital and brand strategy consulting practice, CEO of Retail Consulting, Inc. and an experienced public company director, will also serve on the Committee. The Strategy Committee has the ability to retain independent advisors to support the development of recommendations that it will ultimately make to the full Board.

Harriet Edelman, independent Chair of the Board, said: "We are pleased to have reached this constructive agreement with RC Ventures, which we believe to be in the best interest of all our shareholders. Over the past two years, our Board has transformed the Company's governance, management team, compensation policies, and oversight of strategy and operations. Under this Board's leadership, the Company has implemented consequential changes to our business, including the divestiture of multiple non-core assets and a significant increase in investments in structurally critical enablers of our business. The Board is highly committed to fundamentally reshaping Bed Bath & Beyond for our customers while driving growth and profitability across its banners. We look forward to benefitting from the contributions and perspectives of our new directors."

Mark Tritton, Bed Bath & Beyond's President and CEO, added: "Our Company and Board have always been committed to evaluating all options to maximize long-term shareholder value, and we look forward to integrating our new directors' ideas to drive our continued transformation. Our buybuy BABY business is a tremendous asset, and we are committed to unlocking its full value. As we move forward, our goals will continue to focus on delivering value for our shareholders, enhancing experiences for our customers, executing on the transformation throughout our business, and creating new and exciting opportunities for our dedicated employees across all our banners."

Mr. Cohen concluded: "The resolution announced today represents a positive outcome for all of Bed Bath's shareholders. By refreshing the Board with shareholder-designated individuals who possess capital markets acumen and transaction experience, the Company is well-positioned to review alternatives for buybuy BABY. I appreciate that management and the Board were willing to promptly embrace our ideas and look forward to supporting them in the year ahead."

As a result of the agreement between RC Ventures and Bed Bath & Beyond, RC Ventures has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill provisions and will support the Board's full slate of directors at the 2022 Annual Meeting. The complete cooperation agreement will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is serving as legal counsel to Bed Bath & Beyond and JP Morgan Securities LLC is serving as Bed Bath & Beyond's financial advisor.

Biographies for RC Ventures' Designees

Marjorie L. Bowen is an experienced public company director with extensive knowledge of corporate governance, capital markets strategies and strategic transactions. She has valuable experience in the consumer and retail sectors, having served as a director of companies such as Centric Brands, Genesco, Navient, Sequential Brands and Talbots.







Shelly C. Lombard is an experienced public company director with expertise in capital allocation and structure strategies, corporate governance and strategic reviews. She has served as a director of INNOVATE, Alaska Communications Group and Spartacus Acquisition Corporation.







Ben Rosenzweig is an experienced investor and public company director with expertise in capital allocation, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions. In addition to serving on the boards of directors of several public companies, he is a Partner at Privet Fund Management and previously served as an investment banking analyst at Alvarez and Marsal.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

