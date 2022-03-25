Threedium and Craft Worldwide Host GM Experience During Metaverse Fashion Week

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Worldwide and Threedium are hosting a collection of fully-branded boutique shops along with 3D wearables from global brands participating in Metaverse Fashion Week ( www.metaversefashionweek.com ) in Decentraland March 24-27. Dozens of brands as well as Web3 digital brands are featured alongside global sponsors participating in the event.

Threedium and Craft Worldwide Hosts GM Experience During Metaverse Fashion Week (PRNewswire)

The fashion week showcases some of the most cutting-edge brands and styles, including Tommy Hilfiger, Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Casablanca, and Prive Porter, as well as popular web3 brands like DeadFellaz, FangGang, & Mortiverse. Visitors to the shopping mall will be able to virtually experience the fashion event, attend the "Taste of the Future" for exclusive content, experiences as well as participate in physical and digital drops.

Threedium and Craft Worldwide are partnering with McCann Detroit to present GM's vision of an electric future, showcasing the latest electric vehicle innovation, and signaling the beginning of a new era for the GM Brand. GM's pop up includes an array of new electric vehicles, offering customers the opportunity to click to reserve an EV of their own. Customers will be able to shop and socialize in the same way they do in real life, having the ability to collect GM wearables as they move seamlessly between the real world and the ever-increasing digital world within the Metaverse.

During the opening events, Threedium & Decentraland hosted Cathy Hackl as the first-ever Official Chair of Metaverse Fashion Week. Cathy's ongoing contributions and support for the web3 and luxury fashion industry makes her the perfect host to preside over this groundbreaking event. She's one of the industry's most sought-after metaverse and web 3 strategists and the mind behind some of the most successful luxury and beauty metaverse campaigns to date, including work with clients like Clinique, Asprey, P&G, and many more. She will also attend in avatar form after her live hologram.

In addition, Threedium and Futures Intelligence worked with 8i, one of the world's leading volumetric capture studio to deliver Cathy Hackl's welcoming speech as a live hologram broadcast within the luxury shopping mall. The technology will allow Cathy to appear as her physical form within the Metaverse, surrounded by the fashion avatars attending MVFW.

"It's an honor to be chairing Metaverse Fashion Week and I'm excited to be working with Threedium, Decentraland, Boson Protocol and all the brands to make MFVW a success," said Hackl. "Very soon I'll also be sharing more news about the designers who will be outfitting me in hologram and avatar form for this event, which I hope will become a constant in the fashion industry's calendar."

McCann Worldgroup's "MW Presents: Metaverse Can Actually Solve Business Problems" Webinar that debuted last week will also be featured during the event. The session explores how the Metaverse can help overcome business challenges and why it is crucial for brands to get involved now.

Agustin Ferreira, Decentraland Foundation Leader said, "Threedium's groundbreaking work in e-commerce is truly setting the standard in the industry. To be able to partner their expertise with the visionary Cathy Hackl, in what is a virtual world-first experience, is a major coup for Fashion Week. It will no doubt be a highlight of the event."

As part of a strategic partnership with Threedium, Craft Worldwide has also opened its first Metaverse office—an incubator space that will be used by brands, who will get to experience the possibilities and flexibilities of a Metaverse space.

"We don't want our space in the Metaverse to be self-serving; we want it to truly be about our clients and how we can bring innovation to the forefront. That's why we have an incubator—so our clients can see how a platform like the Decentraland has an immense potential to reach their audiences." Said Nathy Aviram, Chief Production Officer at McCann North America and Craft North America, ¨…having the ability to experiment is key, it's vital for brands trying to understand this new space. There's nothing quite like experiencing something firsthand."

At the same time, Threedium and Craft have partnered to create an augmented-reality line of clothing that can be used to personalize avatars inside the Metaverse.

"As virtual reality develops into a new media genre, we are ready to be the partners in action that bring immersive experiences to brands at the speed of digital culture. With the global capabilities of Craft and the technical expertise of Threedium, we are genuinely excited to help clients get ahead of the curve and establish their brands as leaders in the space." Said Sebastiano Mura, Metaverse Practice Lead for Craft Worldwide

About Craft

Craft Worldwide is a global, industry-leading creative production agency of 1,300+ creative makers and problem solvers in 120 countries specializing in content creation and transcreation across all channels. Craft's approach to content creation is informed by data and powered by emerging production technology, driven by one value: to responsibly produce and create beautiful, intelligent and efficient content that drives business results. Craft's work has been recognized with awards such as Cannes Lions, D&AD, Effie Awards and Gerety Awards.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG ), is a leading global marketing solutions network whose professionals are united across 100+ countries by a single mission: To help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named "Global Agency of The Year" by Adweek magazine, "Network of the Year" by the Cannes Lions, the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by the Effie Awards (for three consecutive years), "Global Network of the Year" by Campaign Magazine and "Network of The Year" by The Webby Awards two years in a row.The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), Craft (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

About General Motors

General Motors is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

About Threedium

Threedium is a 3D engine. We believe that democratizing the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a decentralized virtual social platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned and governed by the people who use the platform every day. Through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) users can submit proposals for owners of MANA (Decentraland currency) and LAND (Decentraland property) to vote on.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Craft Worldwide