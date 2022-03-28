SEI Wins WealthTechAmericas Awards 2022

Recognition Reflects Expertise in Delivering Seamless Client Experience

OAKS, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced that the company received two WealthTech Americas Awards 2022, recognizing SEI's commitment to providing a modern, personalized wealth management experience.

SEI was recognized in the "General WealthTech" and "WealthTech Consultancy & Training" categories for:

Fund Administration : SEI's global operating platform provides investment managers and asset owners with customized, integrated capabilities across a broad range of investment vehicles, strategies, and jurisdictions.

Over the last year, SEI introduced new functionality, including new APIs to improve data management and back-office functions, and significantly expedited the data delivery and integration process. Enhanced reporting tools also delivered new ways for asset managers to customize their reports and data, offering an integrated view that combines all of their products, vehicles, portfolios, and third-party data for effective risk exposure.

Implementation / Partner: SEI's business transformation process is driven by people, technology, and strategic partnership, with a goal of building trust and confidence for wealth managers as they implement SEI's technology.

Throughout the pandemic, SEI enhanced its implementation approach to maintain a flexible, seamless experience by adding: remote implementation capabilities that increase efficiency and scale; user-friendly mobile access to key client information; and enhanced communications and automation solutions.

Phil McCabe, Head of Investment Manager Services at SEI, said:

"As asset managers expand their businesses and consider different distribution channels, it's critical they have a strategic partner with whom they can grow. For more than 50 years, we've aimed to deliver adaptable, customized, technology-driven solutions that help investment firms and their clients to make confident decisions for the future. This award is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and client-centric focus of our people, who are at the core of our success."

Albert Chiaradonna, Head of SEI Wealth PlatformSM, North America Private Banking at SEI, said:

"Wealth management organizations continue to face the need to digitally transform their businesses and client experience, and are turning to strategic partners that take a people-first approach to managing that change and empowering confident decision-making. Our proprietary implementation program is designed to maximize collaboration, foster trust, and help our clients grow. We are delighted to be recognized for both our implementation strategy and our uniquely talented team."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact:

Netanel Spero

SEI

+1 610-676-4556

nspero@seic.com

Media Contact:

Kristina Pereira Tully

Vested

(917) 765-8720 x1029

kristina@fullyvested.com

View original content:

SOURCE SEI Investments Company