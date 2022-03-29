eMoney Advisor Rolls Out White Labeling for Its Financial Wellness App, Incentive

Option enables firms to build credibility with their own brand in a digital-first experience

RADNOR, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the availability of white labeling for its financial planning and wellness mobile application, Incentive.

Incentive is built, operated, and supported by eMoney, but firms can offer their own financial wellness app with the white labeling option to differentiate their business and build credibility with their brand in a digital-first experience. Incentive is an employee-based financial wellness solution that helps individuals achieve their financial goals no matter where they are in their financial journey and puts the retirement plan advisor at the center of the client relationship.

Available through retirement plan advisors, Incentive is a self-led planning and budgeting tool aimed at educating a broad audience about basic planning concepts and encouraging behavioral changes to help users achieve their goals in engaging and actionable ways.

"A firm's brand reflects their purpose, promise and value as a trusted resource. With their own financial wellness app, firms can stand out from the crowd and deliver on the promise of their brand by helping individuals on their financial journey," said Chad Porche, vice president of product innovation at eMoney. "This will enhance their client relationships and reputation to help improve client retention and growth."

Pensionmark Financial Group is one of the first firms to utilize the white labeling option and deliver its own branded digital-first experience to participants. Through the partnership with Pensionmark, more than 4,500 employers will have the ability to offer access to Incentive for their employees. First introduced at Pensionmark in 2021, implementation will continue into 2022.

"We were early adopters of the eMoney technology as a foundation for our Financial Wellness platform due to the breadth and depth of the resource stack," said Troy Hammond, CEO of Pensionmark. "The addition of the Incentive application has solved the greatest challenge we face as an industry, which is getting employees engaged. We can now meet employees no matter where they are in their financial journey, whether they are just starting out or require complex financial planning."

"A partnership of this size enables us to get more plans to more people. Helping retirement plan advisors meet the financial needs of a more diverse group of people is a key goal of Incentive," added Porche.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 96,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4.5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

